Magna International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.71% over the past year to $2.83, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $10,568,000,000 higher by 12.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $43,000,000,000 and $45,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.magna.com/company/investors/calendar-of-events-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $80.57

Company's 52-week low was at $22.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.61%

Company Overview

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly. Roughly half of Magna's revenue comes from North America while Europe accounts for approximately 44%.