Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 137.42% year over year to $3.87, which beat the estimate of $2.16.

Revenue of $8,051,000,000 higher by 23.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Deere hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Deere hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deere.com%2F&eventid=2947695&sessionid=1&key=C760F208A6C76C12F50F96FFD6158CD0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $321.67

52-week low: $106.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.35%

Company Overview

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment with approximately $35 billion in annual revenue, including $3.4 billion from its financial services arm. The company is divided into two reportable segments: (1) agriculture and turf and (2) construction and forestry. Approximately 60% of Deere equipment is sold in North America and Canada. The principal products harvested by Deere equipment include grain, oilseeds, cotton, sugar, and biomass. In 2020, agriculture and turf made up approximately 71% of total revenue while construction and forestry generated 29%.

 

Related Articles (DE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2021
Preview: Deere's Earnings
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Palantir, Shopify, Roku, Walmart And More
Earnings Season Continues With Walmart, Deere Among This Week's Headliners
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com