Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 137.42% year over year to $3.87, which beat the estimate of $2.16.

Revenue of $8,051,000,000 higher by 23.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Deere hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Deere hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deere.com%2F&eventid=2947695&sessionid=1&key=C760F208A6C76C12F50F96FFD6158CD0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $321.67

52-week low: $106.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.35%

Company Overview

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment with approximately $35 billion in annual revenue, including $3.4 billion from its financial services arm. The company is divided into two reportable segments: (1) agriculture and turf and (2) construction and forestry. Approximately 60% of Deere equipment is sold in North America and Canada. The principal products harvested by Deere equipment include grain, oilseeds, cotton, sugar, and biomass. In 2020, agriculture and turf made up approximately 71% of total revenue while construction and forestry generated 29%.