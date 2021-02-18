Recap: Kinsale Capital Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.95% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $139,332,000 higher by 50.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $121,790,000.

Guidance

Kinsale Capital Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kinsale Capital Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $252.69

52-week low: $80.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.12%

Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.