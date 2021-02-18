Oportun Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 36.17% year over year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $140,800,000 decreased by 14.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $139,770,000.

Guidance

Oportun Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Oportun Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xun6geay

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.10

52-week low: $5.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.96%

Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corp is engaged in providing financial services to people who either do not have a credit score or who may have a limited credit history. The company offers Personal Loans and Auto Loans to its customers. Its product offerings include the small-dollar, unsecured installment loans and other products and services.