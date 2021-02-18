Hannon Armstrong: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 20.00% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $24,512,000 rose by 11.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,310,000.

Outlook

Hannon Armstrong Sees FY2023 Midpoint EPS $1.98; Expects Annual Dividends Per Share Will Grow At Compound Annual Rate Of 3%-5%

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hasi/mediaframe/43288/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $72.42

52-week low: $15.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.81%

Company Overview

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc provides debt and equity financing to the energy markets in the United States. The company focuses on investments in two types of projects: energy-efficiency projects and renewable-energy projects. Energy-efficiency projects reduce the energy use and energy cost of building or facility through the improvement or installation of building components including heat, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; lights; energy controls; roofs; windows; building shells; and heat and power systems. Renewable-energy projects deploy cleaner energy sources such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company also provides financing solutions for other projects to improve energy efficiency and the environment.