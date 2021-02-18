Ellington Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.91% year over year to $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $27,115,000 up by 12.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $29,920,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.12

Company's 52-week low was at $3.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.14%

Company Description

Ellington Financial Inc is a specialty finance company. Its primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns for its shareholders by making investments. The company focuses on investing residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, Alternative A-paper, subprime residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, mortgage-related derivatives, commercial mortgage-backed securities and other commercial real estate debt. It also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, collateralized loan obligations, consumer loans and asset-backed securities. Revenue generated by the company consists of interest income.