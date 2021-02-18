Century Aluminum: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 255.56% over the past year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $389,100,000 decreased by 10.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $419,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Century Aluminum hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fcenturyaluminum.com%2F&eventid=2947501&sessionid=1&key=A138ADFF9342D1AF49F4884BB637FCBC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.25

52-week low: $2.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 79.33%

Company Overview

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.