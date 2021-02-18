AXT: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 200.00% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $27,035,000 up by 46.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cq83jeox

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.93

52-week low: $1.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 99.18%

Company Profile

AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single element substrates. It's compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Taiwan, China, North America and the Asia Pacific of which China derives maximum revenue to the company.