Globant: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.37% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $232,636,000 rose by 26.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $222,340,000.

Outlook

Globant Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.79+ vs $0.70 Est., Sales $258M+ vs $235.75M Est., Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.20+ vs $3.09 Est., Sales $1.047B+ vs $1.02B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0F_pF2u7aQ&ab_channel=Globant

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $230.47

Company's 52-week low was at $70.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.04%

Company Profile

Globant SA is a software technology developer based in Luxemburg. It creates platforms which are powered by native digital technology, better known as digital journeys. The digital journey incorporates various software products, mobile apps and sensors that assist its clients in knowing its end user's behavioral pattern. The key aspects of the digital journey are stay relevant, discover and build. The stay relevant helps its clients in staying abreast of the developments in its industry and taking preemptive measures. The discover conceives digital journeys for the users based on consumer behaviors and technologies and the build creates each digital journey leveraging the work of its studios. The company's revenue is primarily generated by its technology services in the United States.