Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.65% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $631,271,000 up by 7.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $625,740,000.

Outlook

AMN Healthcare Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $800,000,000 and $820,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.amnhealthcare.com%2F&eventid=2948399&sessionid=1&key=5C1636C0D29209818038ACC219BDCEA0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $89.22

52-week low: $36.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.30%

Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services is the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2019, it placed almost 10,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.