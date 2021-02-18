Recap: Rogers Q4 Earnings

Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.60% year over year to $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $210,672,000 higher by 8.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $203,530,000.

Outlook

Rogers Sees Q1 EPS $1.72-$1.87 Vs. $1.29 Est., Sales $215M-$225M Vs. $204.9M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://rogerscorp.com/investors/quarterly-results

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $184.82

Company's 52-week low was at $75.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.59%

Company Overview

Rogers Corporation designs develop and manufacture engineered materials and components for sale to original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers. The firm operates in three business segments: advanced connectivity solutions, which manufactures circuit materials for applications in communications infrastructure, automotive, and consumer electronics markets; elastomeric material solutions, which provide cushioning, sealing, and impact protection in automotive, transportation, and construction applications; and power electronics solutions, which sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Germany, but has a presence around the world.