Recap: Cambium Networks Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 322.22% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $82,805,000 higher by 29.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $317,500,000 and $331,400,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tnfygwpe

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.66

Company's 52-week low was at $3.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.81%

Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The company's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, the company sells through a range of distributors overseas.