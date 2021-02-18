Airgain: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 71.43% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $12,830,000 decreased by 1.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.03 and $0.03.

Q1 revenue expected between $16,500,000 and $17,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.50

52-week low: $5.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 101.17%

Company Overview

Airgain Inc is engaged in providing antenna technologies. These technologies can be used to enable performance wireless networking across devices and markets which include connected home, enterprise, automotive, and internet of things. It also provides solutions to complex radio frequency, engineering challenges, and improving wireless service that require higher throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier-grade quality. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China and also has a presence in Other Asia, North America, and Europe. The company products include Antenna Plus: Fleet, M2M, IoT Antennas, Carrier-Class Antenna, Embedded Antennas, and External Dipole Antennas.