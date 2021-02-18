Keysight Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.49% year over year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Revenue of $1,180,000,000 rose by 7.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $1.29 and $1.35.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,190,000,000 and $1,210,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.keysight.com%2F&eventid=2948539&sessionid=1&key=182296AB940D5721D6FDBF206FC2194F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $155.50

52-week low: $77.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.40%

Company Description

Keysight Technologies Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The firm operates in two segments: measurement solutions and customer support and services. The measurement solutions segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells hardware and software products, including radio frequency, microwave, and digital solutions. The customer support and services segment provides repair and calibration services to customers who have purchased Keysight products and helps resell refurbished equipment. Over half of Keysight's sales are generated in the United States, China, and Japan.