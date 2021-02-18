Recap: Planet Fitness Q4 Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 61.36% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $133,771,000 decreased by 30.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $137,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Planet Fitness hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Planet Fitness hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.planetfitness.com%2F&eventid=2948057&sessionid=1&key=06DBD4C48F8A896F2439D47D3A6C2525®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $88.77

Company's 52-week low was at $23.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.99%

Company Overview

Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada, and The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the U.S. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchise business segment.