Conduent: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.11% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $1,055,000,000 decreased by 4.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Guidance

Conduent Sees FY21 Sales $4B-$4.15B vs $4.04B Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cond/mediaframe/42878/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $6.05

52-week low: $1.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.67%

Company Profile

Conduent Inc acts as a provider of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. The company provides industry-focused service offerings in growth markets such as Healthcare and Transportation as well as provides multi-industry services such as transaction processing, customer care, and payment services. It operates through three segments namely Commercial Industries, Government Service, Transportation. The services provided by the company includes industry-centric business process services, government-centric business process services, business process services, and others. The company operates its business in the US, Europe, and other areas. Most of the company's revenue is generated in the US.