Universal Electronics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.67% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $156,264,000 decreased by 10.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $153,720,000.

Guidance

Universal Electronics Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.83-$0.93 vs $0.93 Est., Sales $150M-$160M vs $163.33M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 06:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fusvgdwd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.00

52-week low: $29.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.13%

Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in developing and manufacturing a series of electronic products, including wireless control products, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless automation components, and software. The company focuses on the subscription broadcast, consumer electronics and residential security markets, with customers consisting of subscription broadcasters, original equipment manufacturer, private-label brands, retailers, pro-security dealers, and companies in the computing industry. The company has a global presence, and generates most of its total revenue from the United States, Asia (excluding PRC), and the People's Republic of China, with the rest from Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere.