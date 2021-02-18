Market Overview

Recap: Dropbox Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $504,100,000 up by 13.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $498,640,000.

Guidance

Dropbox will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its conference call, webcast, and on its investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.70

Company's 52-week low was at $14.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.97%

Company Profile

Dropbox provides cloud-based file storage, sharing, and project collaboration services for individuals and, to a lesser extent, enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and offers a browser service, toolbars, and apps to upload, share, and sync files to the cloud that can be accessible across a number of devices and by a multitude of users. Dropbox allows users to store and access documents, videos, and photos.

 

