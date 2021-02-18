Quidel: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1007.00% over the past year to $11.07, which beat the estimate of $10.14.

Revenue of $809,200,000 higher by 431.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $808,350,000.

Outlook

Quidel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=2948384&sessionid=1&key=3C5838A0099F31657278AD32E3BDD754®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $306.72

52-week low: $72.98

Price action over last quarter: down 21.69%

Company Overview

Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It is separated into four product categories: Rapid immunoassays, Cardiac immunoassays, Specialized diagnostic solutions and Molecular diagnostic solutions. Rapid immunoassay and Cardiac immunoassay tests for use in physician offices, hospital laboratories and emergency departments, retail clinics, eye health settings, pharmacies and other urgent care sites, Specialized diagnostic solutions, including direct fluorescent assays and culture-based tests, and Molecular diagnostic tests across a number of hospitals, moderately complex physician offices, laboratories and other segments. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the rapid immunoassays.