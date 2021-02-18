Frontdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 68.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $323,000,000 up by 7.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $321,180,000.

Guidance

Frontdoor Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $280M-$300M, Sales $1.63B-$1.65B vs $1.62B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.frontdoorhome.com%2F&eventid=2947610&sessionid=1&key=28DB8F1B69915FB1B5A3D8024B3D9786®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $58.94

52-week low: $30.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.62%

Company Description

Frontdoor Inc is a United States-based company that provides home service plans. It owns multiple home service brands including American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark brands. Through its home service plans, the company helps its customers maintain their homes and protect against costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances.