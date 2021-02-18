Recap: Casella Waste Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 19.05% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $200,240,000 higher by 3.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $197,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Casella Waste Systems Sees FY21 Sales $815M-$830M vs $832.21M Est.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.58

Company's 52-week low was at $34.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.09%

Company Overview

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. The company's reportable segments on Geographical basis include Eastern and Western regions as well as Recycling and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Western region segment. The company services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.