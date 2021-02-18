Applied Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.84% year over year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Revenue of $5,162,000,000 higher by 24.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,970,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.44 and $1.56.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $5,190,000,000 and $5,590,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-applied-materials-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $121.13

Company's 52-week low was at $36.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.79%

Company Description

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.