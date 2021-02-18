New Gold's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, February 19, New Gold (AMEX:NGD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

New Gold earnings will be near $0.01 per share on sales of $217.32 million, according to analysts. New Gold reported a per-share loss of $0.04 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $139.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 125.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 56.12% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the New Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -3.45 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0 -0.03 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 227.30 M 72.10 M 227.30 M 217.32 M Revenue Actual 173.70 M 128.50 M 142.30 M 139.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold were trading at $1.635 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. New Gold is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.