InterDigital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 109.09% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $90,790,000 declined by 11.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,110,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/idcc/mediaframe/43465/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $69.00

Company's 52-week low was at $31.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.64%

Company Overview

InterDigital designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications and capabilities. The company derives revenue primarily from patent licensing and sales, with contributions from technology solutions licensing and sales and engineering services. However, the majority of revenue is recurring in nature as they are from current patent royalties and sales as well as technology solutions revenue. Interdigital is focused on two technology areas: cellular wireless technology and "Internet of Things" technology.