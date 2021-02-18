Market Overview

Materion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.94% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $339,689,000 higher by 21.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $292,150,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $0.58 and $0.62.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.materion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $72.53

Company's 52-week low was at $26.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.89%

Company Overview

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.

 

