Materion: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 2.94% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
Revenue of $339,689,000 higher by 21.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $292,150,000.
Outlook
Q1 EPS expected between $0.58 and $0.62.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://investor.materion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $72.53
Company's 52-week low was at $26.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 27.89%
Company Overview
Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.
