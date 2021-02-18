Vonage: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 66.67% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $323,295,000 up by 4.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $316,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Vonage said it sees Q1 communication platform revenues of $240 million-$244 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ifr94k5t

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.71

52-week low: $4.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.41%

Company Overview

Vonage Holdings is a North American technology company that provides cloud communication services to businesses and consumers. For businesses, the company provides unified communications (as a service), which consists of integrated voice, text, video, data, and mobile applications over Voice over Internet Protocol network. For consumer service customers, there is a home telephone replacement service. This can include services such as voicemail, call waiting, and call forwarding. This service is delivered over the Internet. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.