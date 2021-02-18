Newmont: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.00% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $3,381,000,000 rose by 13.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,470,000,000.

Guidance

Newmont said it sees FY21 EPS of $2.48-$2.58.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newmont.com%2F&eventid=2944657&sessionid=1&key=AAD3A8F20AE863E13FB8D8C1DBA5EECD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $72.22

Company's 52-week low was at $33.00

Price action over last quarter: down 7.10%

Company Description

Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2019, the company produced 6.3 million attributable ounces of gold and 624 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.2 to 6.7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2019 AISC was $966 per ounce.