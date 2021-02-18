Market Overview

Recap: Marriott Intl Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021
Shares of Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 92.36% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $2,172,000,000 declined by 59.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Marriott Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4q6n8iao

Price Action

52-week high: $148.91

Company's 52-week low was at $46.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.01%

Company Description

Marriott operates over 1.4 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Luxury represents nearly 10% of total rooms, while full service, limited service, and time-shares are 45%, 44%, and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 96% of total rooms. North America makes up 67% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

 

