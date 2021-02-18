Dana: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.18% over the past year to $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $2,108,000,000 higher by 6.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Guidance

Dana said it sees FY21 EPS of $1.90-$2.40 and sales of $8.05 billion-$8.55 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://danacorpevents.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=danacorpevents&service=6&rnd=0.9903973538450407&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdanacorpevents.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b000000043ed3c895c92e7bbdb562fe332dc2f696c097f2d2a64724ed8604794d3a3890a0%26siteurl%3Ddanacorpevents%26confViewID%3D183449101851997369%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAARN6rqvDSh1mI8DUQZSyY72mqX6TPkzvZVoddE3fP0GjA2%26

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.72

Company's 52-week low was at $4.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.31%

Company Description

Dana Inc is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. The company produces for original-equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.