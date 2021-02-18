Market Overview

Brady: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021
Shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.84% over the past year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $265,838,000 decreased by 3.91% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $270,070,000.

Guidance

Brady sees FY21 EPS for Class A non-voting shares of $2.48-$2.58.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjkg4ha5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.70

52-week low: $33.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.63%

Company Description

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labelling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market is the United States.

 

