West Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.41% year over year to $1.34, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $580,200,000 up by 23.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $543,670,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.00 and $6.15.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,500,000,000 and $2,525,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jd9idduz

Price Action

52-week high: $312.12

Company's 52-week low was at $124.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.28%

Company Description

West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (75% of 2019 sales) and contract-manufactured products (25%). The firm generates 56% of its revenue from international markets and 44% from the United States.