Recap: Westinghouse Air Brake Q4 Earnings

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5.77% year over year to $0.98, which missed the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $2,023,700,000 decreased by 14.54% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,040,000,000.

Outlook

Wabtec sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.90-$4.30 and sales of $7.6 billion-$7.9 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wab/mediaframe/42717/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $84.32

Company's 52-week low was at $35.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.81%

Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.