Fiverr International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) rose 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 250.00% over the past year to $0.12, which were in line with the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $55,885,000 rose by 89.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,100,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $277,000,000 and $284,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com%2F&eventid=2943604&sessionid=1&key=B26086395A73121E92F99D2932223085&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $336.00

52-week low: $20.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 107.99%

Company Overview

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

