Fiverr International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) rose 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 250.00% over the past year to $0.12, which were in line with the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $55,885,000 rose by 89.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,100,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $277,000,000 and $284,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com%2F&eventid=2943604&sessionid=1&key=B26086395A73121E92F99D2932223085®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $336.00
52-week low: $20.42
Price action over last quarter: Up 107.99%
Company Overview
Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.
