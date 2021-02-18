Market Overview

Hecla Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.02, which were in line with the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $188,890,000 declined by 16.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $189,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hecla Mining hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hecla-mining.com%2F&eventid=2947534&sessionid=1&key=3B44D4131BC41A3E1B6267B88326800B&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $8.45

52-week low: $1.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.83%

Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Its main silver mines include Idaho-based Lucky Friday and Greens Creek in Alaska. Hecla acquired 100% of the Greens Creek from Rio Tinto in April 2008, after holding a 29% interest for 20 years. The acquisition doubled the company's silver production. The operating business segments are the Greens Creek unit, the Lucky Friday unit, the Casa Berardi unit, and the San Sebastian unit.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

