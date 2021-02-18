Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.24% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $1,058,000,000 declined by 7.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $960,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142881

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.17

Company's 52-week low was at $5.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.93%

Company Description

Tri Pointe Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company designs and builds single-family homes and condominiums through its portfolio of six regional housing brands. Its largest regional brands include Maracay Homes, which operates in Arizona, and TRI Pointe and Pardee Homes, which operate in California, Nevada, and Colorado. From a geographic perspective, California is TRI Pointe's largest source of revenue, followed by Arizona and Nevada. The company also operates in Texas, Oregon, and Virginia. TRI Pointe completes approximately 4,000 homes annually with an average selling price around $500,000. TRI Pointe also is involved in the sale and development of land.

 

Related Articles (TPH)

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com