Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.24% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $1,058,000,000 declined by 7.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $960,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142881

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.17

Company's 52-week low was at $5.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.93%

Company Description

Tri Pointe Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company designs and builds single-family homes and condominiums through its portfolio of six regional housing brands. Its largest regional brands include Maracay Homes, which operates in Arizona, and TRI Pointe and Pardee Homes, which operate in California, Nevada, and Colorado. From a geographic perspective, California is TRI Pointe's largest source of revenue, followed by Arizona and Nevada. The company also operates in Texas, Oregon, and Virginia. TRI Pointe completes approximately 4,000 homes annually with an average selling price around $500,000. TRI Pointe also is involved in the sale and development of land.