Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bright Horizons Family: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.36% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $377,078,000 declined by 27.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $342,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgox4z3n

Price Action

52-week high: $182.49

Company's 52-week low was at $64.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.30%

Company Overview

Bright Horizons Family Solutions provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.

 

Related Articles (BFAM)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings