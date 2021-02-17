Bright Horizons Family: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 64.36% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of ($0.19).
Revenue of $377,078,000 declined by 27.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $342,100,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 17, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgox4z3n
Price Action
52-week high: $182.49
Company's 52-week low was at $64.23
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.30%
Company Overview
Bright Horizons Family Solutions provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.
