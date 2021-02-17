Bright Horizons Family: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.36% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $377,078,000 declined by 27.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $342,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgox4z3n

Price Action

52-week high: $182.49

Company's 52-week low was at $64.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.30%

Company Overview

Bright Horizons Family Solutions provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.