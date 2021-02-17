Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 16.67% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $186,023,000 declined by 25.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $151,910,000.

Outlook

Star Bulk Carriers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.99

52-week low: $3.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 105.07%

Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels which are used to transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. It owns a fleet of vessels that consists of Newcastlemax, Capesize as well as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Ultramax and the Supramax vessels. The company transports minerals from the Americas and Australia to East Asia, particularly China as well as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia and generates revenues through the voyages it carries out.