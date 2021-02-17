Tronox Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.71% year over year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $783,000,000 higher by 12.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $758,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.11

Company's 52-week low was at $3.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 98.96%

Company Profile

Tronox Holdings PLC mines, manufactures and sells titanium dioxide (TiO2) mineral sands and soda ash. The firm organizes itself into one reportable segment, TiO2. The TiO2 segment mines mineral sand deposits and products, TiO2 and titanium feedstock, which are used to produce primarily paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. Tronox has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.