Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) decreased 2.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 900.00% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $228,317,000 up by 17.06% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $232,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Coeur Sees FY21 Production 100,000-110,000 Ounces Of Gold, 6.5M-7.8M Ounces Of Silver; Capex $40M-$45M

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.60

52-week low: $1.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.07%

Company Profile

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, rochester, wharf, and kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and North America.