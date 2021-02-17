Recap: Faro Technologies Q4 Earnings
Shares of Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 94.44% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $92,953,000 decreased by 10.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $79,280,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $82.70
Company's 52-week low was at $35.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.79%
Company Description
Faro Technologies Inc is a global technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The operating segments of the company are 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.
