Recap: Faro Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 94.44% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $92,953,000 decreased by 10.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $79,280,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $82.70

Company's 52-week low was at $35.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.79%

Company Description

Faro Technologies Inc is a global technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The operating segments of the company are 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.