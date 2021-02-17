Recap: Globus Medical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.37% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $233,445,000 higher by 10.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $231,220,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.83 and $1.83.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $880,000,000 and $880,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8oo77asj

Price Action

52-week high: $68.24

52-week low: $33.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.16%

Company Description

Globus Medical is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which includes medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which includes advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.