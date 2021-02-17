Market Overview

Recap: Baidu Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.16% over the past year to $3.08, which beat the estimate of $2.61.

Revenue of $4,638,000,000 higher by 11.79% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,650,000,000.

Outlook

Baidu Sees Q1 Sales $4B-$4.4B vs $3.99B Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $326.50

Company's 52-week low was at $82.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 114.71%

Company Profile

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with mid-70s mobile traffic share in the search market. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

 

