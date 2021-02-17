Recap: Waste Connections Q4 Earnings

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.45% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $1,398,000,000 up by 2.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,350,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Waste Connections Sees FY21 Sales $5.8B Vs $5.82B Estimates

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $111.04

Company's 52-week low was at $70.87

Price action over last quarter: down 0.57%

Company Overview

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 98 active landfills (14 are E&P waste landfills), 124 transfer stations, and 66 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2019, roughly 14% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.