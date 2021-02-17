SM Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 150.00% over the past year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $320,292,000 declined by 29.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $342,320,000.

Looking Ahead

SM Energy Sees FY21 Production Cost At LOE $4.50-$5/Boe; An Increase Of Oil Production And Transportation Of $2.80-$3/Boe Reflecting Lower Total Southern Texas Natural Gas Volumes

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $14.06

52-week low: $0.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 773.29%

Company Overview

SM Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.