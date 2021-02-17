Recap: Twilio Q4 Earnings

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $548,090,000 up by 65.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $454,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Twilio Sees Q1 Adj. EPS ($0.12)-($0.09) vs $(0.02) Est., Sales $526M-$536M vs $492.08M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

52-week high: $441.19

52-week low: $68.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.91%

Company Profile

Twilio is a communications platform as a service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces, or APIs, and software development kits, or SDKs. The firm's Programmable Communications Cloud addresses several use cases, including Programmable Voice to make and receive phone calls, Programmable Messaging for SMS and MMS delivery, and Programmable Video that allows developers to embed video functionality in mobile and web applications.