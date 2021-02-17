Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Albemarle: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.37% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $879,147,000 declined by 11.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $850,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Albemarle Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.25-$3.65 vs $4.08 Estimate, Sales $3.2B-$3.3B vs $3.19B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $188.35

52-week low: $48.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.27%

Company Overview

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants, and oil refining catalysts.

 

Related Articles (ALB)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Albemarle On Lithium Earnings Potential
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2021
Albemarle's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2021
If You Like Tesla, Check Out These 3 Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings