Albemarle: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.37% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $879,147,000 declined by 11.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $850,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Albemarle Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.25-$3.65 vs $4.08 Estimate, Sales $3.2B-$3.3B vs $3.19B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $188.35

52-week low: $48.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.27%

Company Overview

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants, and oil refining catalysts.