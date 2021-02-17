Market Overview

Veracyte: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.67% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $34,536,000 up by 16.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,930,000.

Guidance

Veracyte Sees FY21 Sales $190M-$200M Vs. $151.18M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p7geixt9

Price Action

52-week high: $86.03

Company's 52-week low was at $13.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 93.62%

Company Profile

Veracyte Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. It provides genomic diagnostic products and services to improve patient care against diseases such as thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The firm's product portfolio consists of products such as Afirma analysis, Percepta, Envisia, and others. The company derives its revenues from the Sale of Afirma analysis product.

 

