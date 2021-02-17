Recap: Jack In The Box Q1 Earnings

Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 84.62% over the past year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $338,541,000 higher by 10.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $338,680,000.

Outlook

Jack In The Box hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $104.39

52-week low: $16.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.68%

Company Overview

Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in California, the USA under the brands Jack in the Box. The company menu offers burgers, tacos, regular and curly fries, specialty sandwiches, salads and ice cream shakes. These foods are available with the option of customization as per customer requirements. The company also offer catering services to its customers. Revenues are generated from sales that take place at their restaurants.