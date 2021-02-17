Earnings Preview for Kinsale Capital Group

On Thursday, February 18, Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Kinsale Capital Group is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kinsale Capital Group reporting earnings of $0.79 per share on revenue of $121.79 million. Kinsale Capital Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.63. Sales were $92.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 25.4%. Revenue would be up 31.23% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.68 0.63 0.64 EPS Actual 0.42 0.84 0.76 0.63 Revenue Estimate 112.47 M 102.31 M 94.28 M 84.11 M Revenue Actual 122.50 M 117.71 M 80.35 M 92.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group were trading at $192.93 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kinsale Capital Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.