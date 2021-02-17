Earnings Preview for Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Orion Engineered Carbons's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Orion Engineered Carbons management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $278.69 million. In the same quarter last year, Orion Engineered Carbons announced EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $322.43 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 7.14%. Revenue would have fallen 13.57% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 -0.23 0.36 0.40 EPS Actual 0.34 -0.14 0.44 0.42 Revenue Estimate 299.94 M 180.02 M 337.84 M 365.94 M Revenue Actual 282.04 M 202.65 M 336.01 M 322.43 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons were trading at $17.15 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Orion Engineered Carbons is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.